The ability to make instant purchases based on search results will be deployed on Googles mobile browser, informationweek.com reports. Once users have selected the purchase option, which will only accompany sponsored search results, they are taking to a separate page where they can chose shipping options, make other customisation choices like color or size, and then complete the purchase.

Google is reportedly in talks with Macys department store as a launch partner, and the article also stated the Google wont be offering the service as a feature of its desktop browser. Some retailers are worried that the feature could serve as a barrier in the relationship between stores and consumers, the source cites.

Overall, the top 25 US search-ad buyers alone spent USD 1.34 billion in 2013 on Google, according to Ad Age DataCenters first ranking based on data from AdGooroo, a Kantar Media company focused on search marketing, the source cites. By 2018, mobile search spending will reach USD 28.41 billion, or 85.9% of the US digital search advertising market, according to a June 2014 report from eMarketer.