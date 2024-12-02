Google tests airborne drones to deliver goods

The testing, called Project Wing, can help Google expand business into the commerce market and package delivery services for merchants who need shipping services.

An early version of the drone has a 1.5 meter-wide wingspan and is capable of flying pre-programmed routes.

Google has partnered with local retailers in US for its Shopping Express service, which allows consumers to order goods online and have them delivered to their doorstep on the same day.

The airborne drone project is now testing vehicles for precise navigation around each other, to reduce noise and to refine the delivery capability such that a package can be delivered to a spot the size of a doorstep.

In 2012, the Congress required the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to establish a road map for the broader use of drones. The FAA has allowed limited use of drones in the US for surveillance, law enforcement, atmospheric research and other applications.