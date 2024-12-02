Google Shopping launches product ratings feature on Product Listing Ads

US shoppers will find product ratings in the form of stars and review counts on Product Listing Ads across google.com and google.com/shopping. The 5-star rating system represents aggregated rating and review data for the product, compiled from multiple sources including merchants, third-party aggregators, editorial websites and users.

Additionally, the new feature is expected to help merchants drive more qualified traffic through Product Listing Ads. In initial tests, product ratings also helped increase click-through-rates of Product Listing Ads.

Product ratings are available to merchants targeting the US and who choose to share all of their product review content with Google, either directly or through an approved third-party aggregator.

Merchants can share review content from July to October 2014 and, after that, product ratings will be shown across all Product Listing Ads. However, merchant ratings for products will be shown on their consent.

Users who want to enable product ratings on Product Listing Ads must submit reviews content on the platform by completing a product ratings form.