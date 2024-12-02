Google Shopping integrates new shipping tool

The new tool, which can be found in Google Shopping pages, is designed to answer customers’ concerns regarding shipping.

This shipping configuration tool allows users to configure accurate shipping rates for products searched for on Google Shopping by providing, among others, shipping rules, which is a list of shipping methods, including customizable methods based on hierarchical rules, and Multiple shipping methods, a differentiation between the various shipping methods available like ground, express, domestic, international, to allow Google to display the lowest possible prices.

Moreover, there is the localized customization feature, which configures shipping rates based on shipping destination using country, state or city options, Simplified exclusion options, which indicate when products don’t ship to chosen regions and Reusable shared library, which creates a log of shipping methods to reuse across different custom configurations.

The new Merchant Center tool comes along with a new shipping attribute, which assigns a shipping label to specific products, allowing users to configure shipping rates based on it.

The shipping tool will also feature account-level settings and 4 shipping models: Single rate, which allows merchants to specify a flat rate with free shipping or shipping as a percentage of the price, Rate table, which makes tables defined if the rate charged varies by factors like price, weight, shipping label or destination, Carrier-calculated rates, which is applicable if shipping is based on rates from UPS, FedEx, USPS and Rules, which allow the creation of custom shipping configuration based on product attributes and destination.

Merchants will need to define the shipping methods for products to display on Google Shipping, but will show users to lowest rates. No default shipping rate needs to be set. Tax settings will not be affected.