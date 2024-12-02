Google Shopping ads available to Instacart partners





Through this expansion, CPG partners on Instacart, including Danone’s Oikos, Kraft Heinz brands, such as Kraft, Lunchables, Oscar Mayer, and Philadelphia, and Publicis Media’s CPG clients can activate Google Shopping ads, enabled by the company’s first-party retail media data and closed-loop insights. The activation allows partners to reach consumers searching on Google and provide their products conveniently and efficiently.











The expansion’s capabilities and objectives

Instacart provides insights into consumer shopping behaviour from its catalogue of approximately 1.4 billion products across more than 1,400 retail banners. By featuring the CPG brands available on Instacart, Google Shopping ads can reach consumers who are purchasing across Google, with individuals being able to see ads for participating brands’ products as they complete their shopping journey on Instacart. According to Instacart’s officials, the company’s closed-loop platform and first-party retail media data can support CPG brands in their expansion strategies. Currently, Instacart’s team collaborates with more than 5,500 brand partners to assist them in growing their businesses and increasing sales. By working with Google, the company can layer retail media data over Google Shopping ads’ features to improve audience signals for its CPG partners’ campaigns off of Instacart.



Furthermore, during 2023, the company extended Instacart Ads off-platform capabilities with several partners, with plans for the upcoming period to allow brand partners to reach a suitable audience while searching on Google and then supporting them in purchasing on Instacart. The company underlined that it is pleased with the early pilot results, including return on ad spend and new-to-brand sales, that it is offering to its partners. Representatives from Danone stated their enthusiasm over the participation in the company’s pilot program that tests digital solutions with their collaborations and leverages retail data to positively impact health-driven brands. Additionally, Publicis Media’s officials stated that retail media maintains its position as an important channel for CPG clients, thus being a focus area for the business. The Instacart-enabled Google Shopping ads aim to unlock a new method for clients to engage with consumers, increase purchasing rates, and offer closed-loop measurements to demonstrate results.



The announcement supports Instacart Ads’ expansion and the company’s commitment to assist the growth of its CPG brand partners’ campaigns both on and off the platform. Regardless of the methods they leverage, Instacart aims to drive more performant and measurable outcomes for brands by utilising its retail media data. In recent months, the company consolidated its suite of advertising solutions with new ad formats and capabilities, including pop-ups, shoppable videos, promotions, and impulse, alongside measurement features.