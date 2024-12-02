Google selects Payoneer for Google Trusted Stores payments

As per the agreement, Payoneer will power the program’s customer payouts, providing bank transfer services that enable Google Trusted Stores to send payments to people in countries where it currently operates.

Payoneer enables cross-border commerce by providing a payment platform that connects thousands of companies with millions of professionals and small business owners from more than 200 countries.

In recent news, Payoneer has completed a series D financing round of USD 25 million, led by Susquehanna Growth Equity, a private equity company focused on the financial services industry and an affiliate of Susquehanna International Group.