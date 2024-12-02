



Through its new AI Mode shopping experience, Google aims to merge Gemini capabilities with its Shopping Graph to support users in browsing for inspiration, thinking through considerations, and narrowing down products. The Shopping Graph currently has over 50 billion product listings, from both global retailers and smaller shops, each including details such as reviews, prices, colour options, and availability. Additionally, to facilitate accurate information, Google refreshes the product listings every hour. The panel also dynamically updates with relevant products and images, enabling users to pinpoint what they are looking for and discover new brands.











According to Google, these shopping features are set to be released to AI Mode in the US in the upcoming months.





A simplified approach to shopping

Once a user decides on a product, Google’s new agentic checkout is set to allow them to purchase at a price that meets their budget. Customers need to tap the ‘track price’ option on any product listing and set the size, colour, and the amount they want to spend. Google then updates them on any price drops through notifications, and when they are ready to buy, they need to confirm the purchase details and tap ‘buy for me’. Google adds the item to the user’s cart on the merchant’s website and completes the checkout process on their behalf with Google Pay. This agentic checkout capability is set to launch in the upcoming period for product listings in the US.

Furthermore, Google customers will be able to virtually try on apparel listings by uploading a photo. The technology is supported by a new customer image generation model for fashion, which has a solid understanding of human body proportions and nuances of clothing. Also, the solution preserves this data when applied to poses in photos, resulting in a try-on experience that meets the needs of users. At the time of writing, the try-on experiment was introduced in Search Labs in the US.