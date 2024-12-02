Google reportedly in talks with Airtel to usher in carrier billing

According to the source, if they join hands, then Google can sell its apps and digital content to Airtel subscribers without having to collect banking details. Airtel has nearly 40 million data subscribers in India, of which 12.5 million are on 3G.

At present, Indian mobile users can pay for their purchases from Googles apps store Google Play through credit cards, debit cards or gift cards.

In recent news, Google and file-hosting service Dropbox have joined forces to create Simply Secure, a security tech organization.