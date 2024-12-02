Google removes fake crypto wallets from its Play Store

As such, Coin Wallet and Trezor Mobile Wallet were available for download for multiple weeks, according to researchers at ESET. Coin Wallet supported 13 different currencies, tokens, and assets. However, all users received the exact same wallet address for the currency of their choice.

Trezor Mobile Wallet tried to ride the coattails of the hardware cryptocurrency wallet Trezor, but the company offering these units has no plans to introduce a mobile application. It would appear no funds were stolen through this particular application, as Trezor’s team has built in multiple layers of security to avoid account abuse. However, some of the victims’ personal information including email addresses can be used for further phishing attacks.

Both options are now removed from the Google Play Store.