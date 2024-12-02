Google releases merchant-designed consumer Barometer tool

Google is currently offering a tool which allows businesses to download tailored data, as well as ecommerce market information regarding consumer behavior from 46 countries. This data can be compared and filtered in an unlimited number of ways.

The tool also features a wide array of statistics, from the frequency of internet usage to the number of connected devices per person in the country and the number of people on social media. The data has been gathered by Google and features key findings divided into three categories that can be customised. The available graphs can be shared or downloaded in .csv and .png formats.

One of the customisable categories is the Multi Screen Viewer where users can find information regarding the average number of devices in a given country per person. Other information includes smartphone usage and in which country they are used the most.

Furthermore, users can check the frequency of internet usage where, for example, in Japan 95% people go online daily. Users can also check social media usage and, as an example, 92% of the population in Turkey uses social media.

The Smart Shopper is another customisable category which allows retailers to gain information on how many people buy which product category online. According to Google, 1 out of 3 people said that they made their last clothing and or footwear purchase online.

Other data includes the percentage of people who do their research online. Overall, in all of the 46 countries, 50% of the total population does it research online. The last two categories include the percentage of people who use smartphones in order to complete their purchase and the number of people doing online research before buying something offline.

Last, but not least, there is the Smart Viewer which provides information on the number of users watching videos online in order to get more information about a product. Furthermore, in this category we can check which nationality watches videos the most, with whom, which nation has the longest attention span and the most interesting category, which nationality watches videos at work and school.

The Barometer tool also enables the Graph Builder feature which allows users to choose from the same three categories but additionally lets them choose a question. Product categories include car insurance, cinema tickets, clothing and footwear, flights, groceries, home appliances, make-up, mobile phones and television.