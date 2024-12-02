Google Play rolls out payment requests for family purchases

When these requests are made, Google says that they’ll notify the cardholder in real time, but that they can also find them in an approval request queue, should the users want to deal with them later. All of these requests will show up in the parents’ order history tool.

Google Play request to pay – how it works?

The Google Play family payment method works in the following ways:

When a family group is created, the family manager can add a family payment method.

Family members can use the family payment method to make purchases on Google Play or in-app purchases through Google Play's billing system.

The family manager is responsible for any purchases made by their family members using the family payment method.

The family manager gets an email receipt each time a family member makes a purchase through Google Play's billing system.

The family manager can turn on purchase approvals to require family members to get their approval to make certain purchases.

Purchase approval settings only apply to purchases made through Google Play's billing system.

Cardholders can complete the purchase with any payment method added to their Google Play account, including Google Play gift cards. They’ll receive a purchase confirmation email to the Google Account they use when completing the purchase. Children will also receive a purchase confirmation email to the Google Account they used when making the purchase approval request. Purchase approval settings, including purchase confirmation emails, apply to purchases made through Google Play’s billing system.





Further specifications when setting up the family request to pay system

Children can request approval to purchase paid apps or items sold inside apps. This doesn’t include Play Books, Google TV, or subscription purchases. Purchase approvals without a family payment method will not be available for family groups who have a family payment method added.

Children will not have the ability to view or use the family manager’s payment method without permission from the family manager. Furthermore, purchase approvals without a family payment method will be available for family groups where the family manager has an Android phone.