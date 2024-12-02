Google Payments to handle all its users financial information

According to venturebeat.com, this is not the case, as Google Payments will be the company’s backend payments platform that supports all of its payments-related products. That includes the company’s two consumer-facing brands: Android Pay for in-app and in-store payments, and Google Wallet for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments.

“As we prepare for the launch of our new payments products, we’re gradually updating the web destination where people can keep track of payments connected to their Google account, such as Play, Google Express, Google Fiber,” a Google spokesperson told VentureBeat. “These will now be available at payments.google.com.”

Google Payments shows all transactions made with your Google account, and the main page also shows items that need your attention, such as expired cards. You can add or change payment methods, manage your bills and keep track of your shipping addresses in your address book. If you use Google Wallet, users will still see references to their Wallet Card and Wallet Balance.

In short, whether you end up using the new Android Pay app, the new Google Wallet app, or anything that requires paying via Google, you can expect Google Payments to the payments login system. If you want to keep track of all your financial information across all Google properties, you will head to payments.google.com.