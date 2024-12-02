Google, Paymark partner for online Google Pay service

As part of the agreement, Google pay will join Paymarks homegrown online eftpos service as another way to pay online. Paymark is also working with fintech startups, banks and New Zealand merchants to design and build new payments services, online and in-store, using its OPEN (open payments enabled network) platform.

Google Pay allows consumers to use saved payment details in their Google account to pay for goods and services purchased online, speeding the entire checkout process.