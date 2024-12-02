Google Pay to launch in Pakistan by March 2025





Following this announcement, the service is set to enable Pakistani users to link their bank-issued debit and credit cards to Google Pay in order to benefit from secure and rapid contactless payments.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Google Pay’s launch in Pakistan

According to officials of the company, the rollout will be facilitated through collaborations with Visa, Mastercard, and other local banks and financial institutions. The solution is set to provide Pakistani users with the possibility to link their bank-issued debit and credit cards to Google Pay via the Google Wallet application, aiming to enable secure and efficient contactless payments at compatible terminals.

In addition, officials also confirmed that preparations for the launch are well underway, with four to six financial institutions working closely with Visa and Mastercard to meet technical requirements and needs.

At the same time, the launch of a digital application like Google Wallet, which is compatible with multiple payment cards of any financial institution, is expected to accelerate the expansion of the overall digital payments landscape through POS machines and ecommerce websites. In addition, Google Pay’s entry is set to boost Pakistan’s digital payment sector, which has already witnessed rapid development in recent years.