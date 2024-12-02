Google Pay passes 100 mln installs

Recent research suggests that smartphone users are using their devices for payments as much as possible. However, given that adoption rates are still lagging the market, the promise implied by the polling and numbers of downloads may not be readily met.

In fact, other reports suggest that Android Pay is to be part of a much larger ecosystem, giving customers with accounts on Google Play, on Assistant, or even on YouTube access to the Google Pay infrastructure. This potentially opens up an even wider pool of users and suggests that Google could be primed to run the table.

Google claimed is aiming to make every one of its users able to pay via Google Pay, whether they’ve downloaded the app or not.

Google Pay has made impressive inroads, bringing in a whole lot of new business along with plenty of old business from Android Pay users who migrated to Google Pay once Android Pay was no longer a thing.