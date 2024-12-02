Google Pay makes changes to app availability and features

Google Pay has helped people around the world make digital payments — whether they’re making purchases online or in physical stores. Now, millions of people in over 180 countries use Google Pay to securely check out when shopping with at retailers on desktop using ChromeOS, macOS, and Windows PC, from Android and iOS apps, and in stores. Android users can easily save, find, and use their Google Pay payments methods on the go with Google Wallet.











US Google Pay app transition

Google Wallet continues to be the primary place for people to securely store payment cards used for tap and pay in stores, alongside other digital items like transit cards, driver’s licenses, state IDs, and more. To simplify the app experience, the US version of the standalone Google Pay app will no longer be available for use starting 4 June 2024. One can continue to access the most popular features — tapping to pay in stores and managing payment methods — right from Google Wallet, which is used five times more than the Google Pay app in the US, as per the press release.

To make the transition as smooth as possible, anywhere people normally use Google Pay — from checking out online to tapping and paying in stores — remains the same. And for the millions of people who use the Google Pay app in India and Singapore, nothing will change as the company continues to build for the unique needs in those countries.





Updates US Google Pay app users should know:

US users can manage their Google Pay balance from the Google Pay app until 4 June 2023: People can use the US version of the Google Pay app until 4 June 2024 to view and transfer their Google Pay balance to their bank account. To this after 4 June 2024, they must use the Google Pay website;

Changes to peer-to-peer payments: As of 4 June 2024, users will no longer be able to send, request or receive money from others through the US version of the Google Pay app;

Find offers and deals on Google: A new deals destination has been launched on Search.

Google invested in making payments as fast and seamless as possible — like improving Google Pay autofill in Chrome, making it easy to pay for public transit, and expanding the types of passes users can store in Wallet. And looking ahead, the company will continue improving payment experiences like these.

Users can download the latest version of the Google Wallet app for Android on Google Play. They can also access and manage their cards on the Google Pay website.