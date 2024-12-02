Google Pay launches three new payment features





Following this announcement, Google Pay launches three new features focused on card benefits, usage of `Buy Now, Pay Later` (BNPL) on more sites, as well as a more secure checkout experience with autofill.

Throughout this launch, customers will be enabled to easily see their card benefits, as many credit cards offer shopping rewards and savings. Regardless of the number of cards a client holds, Google Pay will show its card benefits at checkout in order to make the decision of choosing which one has the best rewards for the purchase much easier.

In addition, American Express and Capital One cardholders who are checking out on the Chrome desktop will have the possibility to see select benefits for specific cards in the autofill drop-down. This will improve the manner in which users pick the card that’ll get the most value. According to the official press release, Google Pay will focus on expanding this to more cards in the future.

As BNPL is becoming an increasingly popular payment option, Google Pay has started piloting a way to use multiple options, including Affirm and Zip, when checking out online with its application. The company recently expanded its Buy Now, Pay Later opportunities to ever more merchant sites and Android applications across the US. Shoppers and clients will have the possibility to either link their existing account or sign up with a provider, while also benefiting from a fast and secure process.

Autofill on Chrome and Android was developed in order to save time at checkout, allowing customers to automatically fill in their shipping, bill, and payment details. In addition, the feature is expected to give clients a faster and safer experience, as Google Pay will focus on updating the way users can verify their card details.

Customers will have the possibility to automatically fill in their full card details the same way they unlock their devices, with a fingerprint, face scan, or screen lock PIN, instead of manually adding the security code. Autofill will complete the form without any additional requirements, except on occasions when the company detects something suspicious or risky. Clients will also be enabled to set up device unlock, where the company will ask them to unlock their device before revealing their full card details. This process is set to ensure that the card isn’t used by other individuals with access to the device.



