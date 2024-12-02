Google Pay launches app for Android users

Working with partners online and in stores, Google Pay will be present on sites and in apps all around the world. Google also promised that the service will be making its way to all Google products, including Chrome and Assistant.

The users living in the US or the UK will be able to send and request money within the next few months of 2018. In the meantime, the Wallet app is now called Google Pay Send.

Google Pay’s new Home tab gives the info a user needs. It shows the recent purchases, the nearby stores. It also offers access to rewards and helpful tips.

The Cards tab keeps the checkout organised and at the ready. It’s where the users can store their credit and debit cards, loyalty programmes, offers, and even that stack of gift cards from last year’s birthday.

Google Pay can be used on transit in cities such as Kiev, London, and Portland (with more coming soon). It comes with strong security protections to safeguard accounts and personal data from security threats.

Android Pays features aren’t going away. All the bank’s perks and protections are there to stay, plus an extra layer of security since Google Pay doesn’t share the actual card number when a user pays in stores.