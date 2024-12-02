Google Pay Introduces UPI Circle, ClickPay QR, and more features

According to the announcement, these features, expected to roll out later in 2024, include UPI Circle on Google Pay, UPI Vouchers (eRupi), ClickPay QR scan for bill payments, prepaid utilities payment, Tap & Pay with RuPay cards, and Autopay for UPI Lite.





The UPI Circle feature on Google Pay is designed to make digital payments easier by allowing users to complete transactions without needing to link their own bank accounts. This feature provides two modes: partial delegation and full delegation. In partial delegation, users retain control by approving each payment request from another user. In full delegation, users can set a monthly spending limit, allowing the other user to make payments on their own within that limit.











Another key feature, UPI Vouchers, enables users to make digital payments using prepaid vouchers tied to their mobile numbers. These vouchers can be used on any UPI-supported app, including Google Pay, without requiring a linked bank account. Originally launched to support COVID-19 vaccination payments, UPI Vouchers have now become a versatile payment option across various industries. This feature was developed through a collaboration between Google Pay, the NPCI, and the Department of Finance.





Simplifying digital payments with new features

To enhance the convenience and security of online bill payments, Google Pay has introduced ClickPay QR in collaboration with NPCI Bharat BillPay. This feature allows users to pay bills by scanning a ClickPay QR code using the familiar QR scanner in the Google Pay app, removing the hassle of remembering bill account details or long consumer IDs.







Additional new features include prepaid utility payments, giving users more flexibility in managing their utility bills, and Tap & Pay with RuPay cards, which enables tap-based payments directly from the Google Pay app. Additionally, the Autopay for UPI Lite feature offers an automated payment option, making it easier to handle regular and recurring payments.