



The move highlights the growing emphasis on improving digital payments across Southest Asia.The new functionality enables Android users in Malaysia to make online payments using their preferred eWallets when shopping via mobile sites on Google Chrome. Initially available with selected online merchants, this integration aims to improve convenience and accessibility for Malaysian consumers.











Users can choose to pay with ShopeePay or TNG eWallet through the Google Pay button or by selecting the eWallet option at checkout. This process eliminates the need to switch between apps during payment and ensures a simpler transaction experience.





Supporting Malaysia’s eWallet adoption

With 88% of Malaysians using eWallets in 2024, this integration reflects the country’s demand for digital payment options. By supporting widely used platforms such as ShopeePay and TNG eWallet, Google Pay offers more flexibility beyond traditional card payments and extends digital services to the underbanked population.

The integration also includes features such as one-time verification for first-time users, secure authentication using PIN or fingerprint, and the ability to top up and soon view eWallet balances directly in Google Pay.

Therefore, Malaysian users can now make purchases through participating merchants using payment platforms such as Fiuu and iPay88. Brands currently supporting this feature include Nando’s, US Pizza, Alpro Pharmacy, TK Bakery, and Yoyo Bus.

The Malaysian government has implemented initiatives to promote financial inclusion, such as the eWallet incentives under the National Digital Economy Policy, which encourages consumers to adopt cashless transactions. The growth is reflective of the country’s internet infrastructure, high mobile penetration rate, and the popularity of digital wallets like ShopeePay and TNG eWallet, which cater to both urban and rural consumers. The shift towards eWallets is further supported by the increasing preference for contactless payments, especially post-pandemic, as consumers seek more convenient and secure methods for everyday transactions. This rapid adoption of eWallets in Malaysia is outpacing initial projections, positioning the country as a model for digital payment innovation in the region and beyond.