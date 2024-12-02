Google Pay endorses Akurateco as a certified payment gateway

The Participating Processor certification from Google Pay solidifies Akurateco's commitment to providing innovative payment solutions to businesses worldwide.

Google Pay stands as one of the most widely used mobile payment platforms globally, with exponential growth projected in the future. According to Statista, the user base of Google Pay in the United States is expected to surge by over nine million between 2022 and 2026.











Enabling Seamless Google Pay integration

As a certified white-label payment gateway, Akurateco is prominently featured among Google Pay's selected gateways and payment processors. This certification positions it as an authorised supporter of the Google Pay Application Programming Interface (API).

Akurateco enables its clients to offer seamless and secure checkout experiences across mobile apps and websites by seamlessly integrating the Google Pay API into its system. Businesses partnering with the company can now effortlessly incorporate Google Pay into their payment processes, providing customers with a convenient and trusted payment experience.

Officials from Akurateco said they are happy to achieve Google Pay certification. This milestone underscores their dedication to equipping businesses with innovative payment solutions that enhance user experiences and drive growth. With Google Pay integration, their clients can leverage a widely adopted payment method, positioning them for success in the digital economy.





What does Akurateco do?

Akurateco is a Europe-based global payment software provider, offering white-label payment gateway and payment orchestration solutions for payment service providers and merchants across various industries. With a commitment to innovation and reliability, Akurateco empowers businesses worldwide with a comprehensive suite of innovative payment technologies and integration with over 330 banks and payment providers.