Google Pay becomes available on Android phones

In an effort to make mobile payments and ecommerce as seamless as possible, Google Pay lets Android phone users to pay for goods and services with credit or debit cards they have already added to their Google Account from products like Google Play, YouTube, Chrome or Android Pay.

The company sends the merchants the payments information as well as the delivery address stored in Google Accounts. In other words, a user can make payments without entering payments information a second time.

Currently, Google Pay is available at 15 apps and places. The company plans to add more shopping options soon. Developers can integrate Google Pay via an API with “only a few lines of code”. Furthermore, the payments method does not charge any transaction fees.