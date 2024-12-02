Google Pay becomes available in UAE

The banks Google has partnered with are Emirates NBD, Emirates Islamic, Mashreq, and Standard Chartered; thus, users from UAE need to add their supported Mastercard or Visa cards issued by these partner banks. Following the addition of a credit card, users need to tap their phones to contactless payment terminals.

According to Google, the system is designed so that the credit card number is neither stored on a mobile device nor in the system of the seller. Moreover, when paying in stores, transactions are made using a device-specific virtual card number, known as token.

Moreover, if a phone is lost or stolen, users can instantly lock their device using the ‘find my device’ function, or wipe it clean of their information without having to deactivate the card itself.

Google Pay is now available on all Android devices running on Lollipop 5.0 or higher.