Google Pay available for all boon users in France

As a result, according to Statista more than 38 million Android smartphone users in France will benefit from a fully digital application for mobile payment, regardless of which bank they use.

Google Pay users in France will immediately be able to make secure, contactless payments via their cell phone at the checkout: With the Android app, boon customers can simply add their digital Mastercard to Google Pay. boon enables every Android smartphone user to sign up in a few minutes and then securely pay with boon and Google Pay. Users simply take their cell phone, hold it over the till terminal – without even having to open up the app – and the payment is complete.

In addition, the boon app provides a transaction overview in real-time as well as P2P transfers. The digital Mastercard can also now be used for online payments. The boon account can be loaded using all Visa or Mastercard variants as well as via bank transfer. As a result, it is not necessary to already own a credit card from a bank supported by Google Pay.