Google partners EBANX and accepts local cards on its payment API in Brazil

The new Google Payment API allows Brazilian shoppers to pay for their purchases using any of the credit cards that they have already saved to their Google Account or Android Pay. Furthermore, consumers will be able to add new international or local cards on the app as EBANX is connected to Brazilian local acquirers.

The new Google Pay service simplifies the payments experience as consumers do not have to provide their card details every time they want to make an online payment. The app stores the user’s card details and enables users to pay with the preferred payment method.

Ecommerce is growing in Brazil

Brazil’s ecommerce market reached USD 23 billion in 2016, according to Americas Market Intelligence (AMI). The mobile commerce in the country is also set to grow. AMI the market had grown 88% between 2014 and 2015.

Brazil is also a market dominated by Android (95% of the smartphones sold use the operating system). This could mean that Google Pay will have a big impact in the region. Ecommerce merchants can now offer consumers a simple payment method for consumers in the country.