Google merges payment platforms under Google Pay

The new product merges Googles existing mobile payment platforms. That includes Android Pay, which lets customers pay for things online and in stores with their Android phones, and Google Wallet, which lets you send money to your friends.

The new system lets you access information already saved to your Google account to help you with transactions across all of Googles services, including inputting payment information on the Chrome browser, and purchasing apps on the Google Play marketplace.

Google says the consolidated system is already available on a few third-party services, including Airbnb and Fandango.