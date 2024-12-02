Google launches hands free, voice-activated mobile payments system

The system is currently in its trial phases in the southern San Francisco Bay Area, and could be used in a number of stores and restaurants, including some branches of McDonalds, Papa Johns as well as some local establishments in the area.

Hands Free uses technologies such as Bluetooth low energy, Wi-Fi and location services in order to allow the app to communicate with cash registers in participating stores. In order to confirm a purchase, a user would need to utter the words, Ill pay with Google.

Google has included a number of safety features in the system. Upon saying, Ill pay with Google, the person at the counter would be able to confirm the users identity by matching the users face with that of his/her Hands Free profile.

Moreover, Google uses an in-store camera that would confirm a Hands Free users identity. The company stated that all images and data from the in-store cameras are automatically deleted.