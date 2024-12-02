Google invests USD 550 million in Chinese ecommerce company JD.com

Under the partnership, Google has agreed to purchase USD 550 million worth of shares in the Chinese company.

In a joint release, the companies said they would “collaborate on a range of strategic initiatives, including joint development of retail solutions” in Europe, the U.S. and Southeast Asia.

The companies plan to leverage JD.com’s expertise and technology in supply chain and logistics with Google’s customer reach, data and marketing to promote an enhanced online retail experience.

Initially, that will see the duo team up to offer JD.com products for sale on the Google Shopping platform across the word, but it seems clear that the companies have other collaborations in mind for the future.