Google competes with Amazon, Microsoft in cloud-computing data centers

A victory for Google could turn advanced computing into an everyday utility that we use to run factories, interact in virtual reality or read one another’s emotions, nytimes.com reports.

Amazon Web Services took in USD 2.6 billion, 9% of Amazon’s sales, in the Q1 2016. Profits from the service made up 56% of Amazon’s operating income. Microsoft said that revenue from Azure, its cloud business, founded in 2010, rose 100% in 2015.

In contrast, Google Cloud Platform does not even figure in the earnings reports of Alphabet, Google’s parent company. The company owns perhaps the largest network of computers on the planet, spending close to USD 10 billion a year to handle services like search, Gmail and YouTube.

Google hopes to gain ground on Amazon Web Services and Azure. Google has used artificial intelligence to cut the power use in its data centers 15%. Energy efficiency could be used at power plants, refineries and other big industrial systems.

Google’s network, perhaps being larger than the internet, can send the equivalent of 375 hours of video a second.