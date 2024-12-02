Google, ChowNow team up to use Wallet for m-payments at restaurants

The partnership will see mobile Google Wallet payment system made available to independent restaurants across the US.

Founded in 2012, ChowNow gives restaurants access to online ordering templates and includes marketing consulting services that let merchants tailor their online strategies and incentives. Unlike competitors such as GrubHub or Seamless, ChowNow does not provide a single platform for all restaurants to sell and market their wares - it’s all about personalization via dedicated mobile apps, websites and Facebook pages.

With Google Wallet in tow, ChowNow gives its existing clients additional payment and promotion functionality, allowing Android-using customers to store credit cards, loyalty cards and gift cards. Diners can then make payments using near field communication (NFC).