Google brings HCE payments to Android Wear 2.0

The new version of the operating system for smartwatches is scheduled to be released in early February 2017.

The addition of support for HCE payments was announced with the release of the latest and final developer preview of Android Wear 2.0. Developer Preview 5 also brings compatibility with iOS devices, meaning third-party app developers will be able to make their apps available to iPhone users who own an Android Wear smartwatch for the first time.

The company confirmed earlier this month that it will launch two flagship smartwatches that include support for Android Pay mobile payments in the first quarter of 2017.