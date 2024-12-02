Google breaks offline with a brick-and-mortar in UK

However, Googles storefront lies inside a store belonging to UK electronics retailer Currys PC World in the Tottenham Court Road area of the city centre, according to Google’s press release, cited by venturebeat.com. At the sorefront, Google staff will sell, demo and answer queries around Chromebooks, Android phones and tablets, smartwatches, and Chromecast. It will also give tutorials on some of Google’s main applications.

The store contains a screen that lets users navigate the planet using Google Earth, while the so-called “virtual graffiti” wall allows customers to create their own Google Doodle. Customers can also peruse a library of pictures from the new Google Shop here. Over the years, Google has also launched temporary pop-up stores called Winter Wonderlabs, designed to market Google products in time for Christmas but the present lauch aims at a full time presence in the offline environment.