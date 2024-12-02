Google assists Ooredoo to roll out direct carrier billing services

Customers can purchase through Google Play Store via their mobile phone balance, without the need of using their credit cards. Direct carrier billing allows users of selected mobile operators to pay for digital content on Google Play by billing purchases to their mobile accounts; post-paid or prepaid.

Users are able to charge application and content purchases from the Play Store directly to their mobile accounts, once the payment option is set-up.

The Google Play store is the official application store for Android smartphones and tablets. Google makes software applications, music, movies and books available for purchase and download through the store.