Google Assistant to have voice payments feature

The payments will be processed through Google Pay, the brand created recently from the merger of Google Wallet and Android Pay. The company said that users will be able to send money via a voice command like “Hey Google, send Mark USD 20 for dinner last night.”

On voice payments, Google is just behind Apple, which has enabled a similar feature (via Siri) in 2017 but ahead of Amazon, which is also considering P2P voice-enabled payments.