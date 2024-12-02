Google Analytics updates ecommerce data, reporting tools

By means of this tool, e-tailers can have reports that measure how many visitors view individual products, add or remove them from their shopping cart and abandon or complete transactions. It can also show conversion rates by product and average order value as well as track refund activity. E-tailers can also run Enhanced Ecommerce reports by brand or product category, or create custom reports.

Enhanced Ecommerce is part of the free version of Google Analytics. It is currently in beta, or test, mode and will roll out in phases over the coming weeks and months, according to a press release cited by the source.

Retailers can track on-site promotion activity to be measured, such as the click-through rate on sales banners. They can also generate reports about revenue and transactions coming through affiliates and product coupon redemptions.

Enhanced Ecommerce is part of the free version of Google Analytics. It is currently in beta, or test, mode and will roll out in phases over the near future.