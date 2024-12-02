Google, Amazon urban area drone launch not allowed by US regulator

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), commercial drones are permitted as long as the drone and its payload weigh less than 55lb, stay within unaided sight of the pilot and operators pass a test every two years. In addition, each drone must have its own pilot, theguardian.com reports.

The drones should not fly over anyone not involved in the transaction and cannot fly out of sight of the pilot. Commercial drones can only fly during daylight and 30 minutes before sunrise and 30 minutes after sunset. Speeds must be kept under 100 mph and the drones can’t fly above 400ft (122m).