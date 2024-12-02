Google adopts M-Pesa for payments on Playstore

With this, non-card holders can now pay for games and apps using the Safaricom backed mobile money.

Safaricom is the home of M-Pesa, which is a mobile money platform in Kenya that facilitates easy money transfers and bill payments through your mobile phone. M-Pesa currently has 27,8 million users in a country of 45 million people.

For Google, this deal is strategic as there is low credit card user penetration in Africa thus limiting the purchase of games and apps on the Google Play store by Android users on the continent.

This deal also involves DOCOMO Digital, a UK-based global payment provider, which facilitates real time conversion of transactions initiated through M-Pesa.

According to DOCOMO Digital, its biggest goal is to break down barriers and develop ways in which the 5 billion global adult population can engage with the digital ecosystem.