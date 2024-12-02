Google acquires Rangespan for big data inventory management

Rangespan works by using data science to help online retailers and suppliers of goods expand their product selection based on real-time sales dynamics.

As Rangespan’s CrunchBase profile informs, Ryan Regan, Matt Henderson, technical director James Summerfield, and Jurgen Van Gael, data science director are working for the company.

Rangespan has built up software that lets retailers and online goods suppliers use existing market data to decide what products to add or take away from their current product ranges. It has collaborated with UK retailers like Tesco, Argos and Asda.