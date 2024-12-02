Goodgame Studios users can pay via Yapital

Users are set to have access to an overview of their spending with the app’s included transaction list. Furthermore, users don’t need to enter payment-related data in the browser, as the information required for Yapital payments is stored in the Yapital account and is protected through encryption and security technologies.

Goodgame Studios is a developer and publisher of mobile and browser games with around 150,000 new user registrations every day. Currently, over 10 games are available in 26 languages. The company also develops and publishes social online games and is working with approximately 7,000 publishing partners as well as 20,000 partner sites to constantly expand the gamer base.

Yapital is a European cashless cross-channel payment service across all channels including stationary, mobile and online as well as via invoice. Yapital was founded in 2011 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Otto-Group. Yapital is licensed as an electronic money institution in Luxembourg.