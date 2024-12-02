Goodgame Studios partners Paysera for payment solution

Paysera suggests the solution, which enables the use of many payment gateway options: bank-link, payments by Visa, MasterCard and other payment cards, payments by SMS, and payments in cash.

The solution provided by Paysera enables games to pay Goodgame Studios by using e-banking or direct payment from Paysera. Teenagers can open the Paysera account too. In some countries, payments can be made by cash in shops and the post where only the printed receipt with the QR or barcode is needed.

Paysera is a global payments system and its range of services includes international transfers, payments done via the internet and mobile devices, money transfers by SMS, collect fees, make immediate payments when shopping by using QR codes. Currently Paysera has 170,000 users.