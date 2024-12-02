Goldmoney unveils new advancements of its network

This includes expanded payment options in the US and Latin America, an improved user interface with new integrations for Alipay and other methods of payment, and will soon feature Apple Pay and WeChat Pay.

To accommodate a growing user base in Asia, Goldmoney has integrated Alipay as a deposit method in addition to China UnionPay.

Goldmoney Network users in Canada and the US will soon be able to purchase gold via Apple Pay in addition to PayPal. Goldmoney will also begin accepting deposits via WeChat Pay globally in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Goldmoney Network connectivity has been upgraded to include all US banking institutions, enabling US users to link any US checking or savings account to make direct deposits and redemptions without delays or wire fees. Goldmoney has also added full local credit card processing and bank transfer capabilities in seven Latin American countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay.

The new Goldmoney Network deposit flow provides users with a faster checkout experience and more transparent pricing by displaying the weight of gold that each deposit amount will purchase before the transaction is processed.