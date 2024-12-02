GoldMoney turns Netagio into a standalone company

According to GoldMoney Chief Executive Officer, Geoff Turk, Netagio allows GoldMoney the opportunity to tap into the digital currency business, as part of this strategic move.

GoldMoney has offices in Jersey and Hong Kong. It offers its customers storage facilities in Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, Switzerland and the UK provided by the non-bank vault operators Brinks, Via Mat, Malca-Amit, G4S and Rhenus Logistics.

GoldMoney is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission and complies with Jerseys anti-money laundering laws and regulations. GoldMoney has established governance policies and procedures to protect customers assets with independent audit reporting every 3 months by two audit firms.

Netagio was launched in December 2013. In recent news, Netagio has launched a service which enables customers of its Bitcoin cold storage solution to trade Bitcoins for real gold, GBP, USD and EUR.