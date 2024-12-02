Goldman Sachs launches retail bank in the UK

The bank has sent an internal memo advising that Marcus would be open to UK-based staff, ahead of a wider rollout over the next few weeks. Marcus, which is named after the investment bank’s founder, launched in the US in 2016, by April 2018 had already lent over USD 3 billion to US consumers.

Net revenues for Goldman’s Investing & Lending division – which includes Marcus – rose 43% to USD 2.1 billion in the first quarter of this year. Meanwhile the bank has said previously that it expects to hold USD 28 billion of online loans on its balance sheet by 2020. The Financial Times reports that the platforms wider UK launch, planned for September, is later than originally planned.