Goldman Sachs invests EUR 25 mln in Raisin

The latest funding brings the total volume of primary investment to EUR 195 million. The new injection of capital follows the fintech’s recent series D round of EUR 100 million.

With the new funding, Raisin will build its stateside presence to prepare a 2020 launch in the USD 12.7 trillion US savings market and enter two new European markets within 2019.

Following Raisin’s acquisition in 2017 of Manchester-based PBF Solutions, the start-up also bought its long-time servicing bank MHB-Bank in early 2019. Now, the fintech aims to further advance its technology, acquire talent, and broaden its product portfolio with the backing of Goldman Sachs.

Since its launch in 2013, Raisin has brokered EUR 14 billion for more than 185,000 customers across the European continent, and has also built distribution partnerships with N26, Commerzbank, o2 Banking of Telefónica Germany and Yolt among others.