Goldman Sachs-backed fintech Neyber launches investment platform

The new investment product takes the form of a portal. Clients that use the product will benefit from ‘SmarterCare’ – an automated monitoring service which alerts customers to any notable changes to their investments.

Using robo-advisor Smarterly’s technology, the firms will offer an investment ISA to employees, allowing them to invest directly from their salary at no cost to their employer. In time, the pair hope to plug what they call the nation’s ‘savings gap’ with such products as Adult ISAs, Junior ISAs and a general investment account, followed by a Lifetime ISA and Cash ISA.

UK-based Neyber is a lending platform, which works with companies to offer loans as an employee benefit, with repayments deducted directly from salaries. This mechanism, it claims, allows it to reduce the cost of credit for borrowers. Neyber will roll out the new product to more than 200 existing clients. Over 1.5 million employees will be eligible to use the investment solutions.