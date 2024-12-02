Goldman Sachs, Apple allegedly partner for new credit card

According to The Wall Street Journal, cited by Financial IT, Apple would replace its rewards-card partnership with Barclays. Representatives for Goldman Sachs, Apple and Barclays declined to comment.

Apple has been expanding into finance through Apple Pay, which allows users to load their debit and credit cards into a digital wallet and pay with their phone. Since its debut in 2014, the service has attracted 86 million consumers, according to Juniper Research. In 2017, the tech company launched Apple Pay Cash, a P2P payments platform.

Earlier in May 2018, Apple has announced that Norway, Poland and Ukraine are the next markets to receive Apple Pay.