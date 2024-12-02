GoldFund.io to list GFUN Token on Coinhub cryptocurrency exchange

Singapore-based Coinhub collaborates with experts in blockchain development and cyber-security, offering a range of secure cryptocurrencies paired with various fiat options. As such, customers are able to deposit and withdraw to a growing portfolio of fiat currencies.

Moreover, the company’s systems and applications are following security practices and industry standards, including OWASP and PCI based testing. Their security measures comprise secure hosting, encryption of data at rest and in transit, web application firewalls, Denial of Services (DoS) protection, fraud protection, regular backups, multi-factor authentication, incident response plans, security awareness training, and failover sites.