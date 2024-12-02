Goldfields Money, Ivy Koin tap blockchain to verify digital currency transactions

Under the agreement Goldfields Money and Ivy Koin will be working closely together to commercialise the use of blockchain technology in banking to validate and legitimise digital currency to fiat transactions in the traditional banking framework.

Ivy Koin provides blockchain-based technology for fiat & cryptocurrency business transactions which require extensive verification in the international monetary system. The Ivy network utilises ivyKoin (IVY) tokens which carry KYC & KYT data points critical for financial institution validation.

Ivy also uses blockchain and utility tokens to provide a solution for validation. These tokens will carry Know your Customer (KYC) and Know your Transaction (KYT) information, critical for financial institution validation and will allow Goldfields Money to open new revenue streams from digital assets and meet Anti-Money Laundering, KYC and other regulatory requirements.