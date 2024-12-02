Golden Suisse partners with Finstar for gold trading instant payments 

GCB Suisse publishes and operates the Golden Suisse app, which private clients can use to physically buy and sell precious metals. In the future, the fintech company will use the core banking system Finstar, developed by Hypothekarbank Lenzburg, to process transactions.

With Finstar, Golden Suisse will be able to trade in precious metals such as gold or silver in just a few moments using Finstar's instant payment function. This means that users enter their purchase or sale orders via the Golden Suisse app, the app establishes a connection to the Finstar system via the open payment interface and processes the order.