Gold payments company Glint Pay receives GBP 5 mln funding

The financing was led by Sprott, an alternative asset manager focused on precious metals and real asset investments, with approximately GBP 8 billion in assets under management.

Sprott is joined by existing investors and new high net worth individuals in the US and Europe, who have participated to bring the total invested to GBP 5 million.

Founded in the UK in 2016, Glint opened its app-based account in February 2018, giving clients in Europe a way to buy, sell and save physically allocated gold.

In July 2018, it added multiple currency wallets, including dollars, pounds and euros. The company is currently working on its launch into the US.